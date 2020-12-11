http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/VEVCtUO_0Dk/the-latest-on-the-covid-vaccine.php
Yesterday I guest hosted the Dan Proft radio show. One of my guests was Eric Hargan, Deputy Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. He came on to talk about the administration’s plans to disseminate the anti-COVID vaccines being produced by Pfizer and Moderna. His report was positive, and I hope I asked some of the questions that would have occurred to you. Here is the audio of Hargan’s interview: