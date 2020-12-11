https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/12/11/the-morning-briefing-another-middle-east-trump-triumph-for-the-media-to-ignore-n1202554

The Many Trump Wins Never Get Coverage

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Only two more weeks until the COVID Scrooges tell you that you’re evil for celebrating Christmas.

As we meander through the end of this slog of a year I have to keep looking at the calendar to remind myself that 2020 will, in fact, soon be over. While I have never been a “Yay, it’s a new year!” kind of guy, I still like the collective giddiness and optimism that goes along with the transition to January 1st. We’ll be having none of that this year. I won’t be anyway.

Less than three weeks after January 1st, Joe Biden is going to be inaugurated. I know, I know, there are still people who think that won’t happen but I’m not feeling the miracle vibe anymore and I’ve explained ad nauseam why.

The thought of a puppet Biden presidency combined with the lingering plague propaganda have me wishing for time travel harder than I ever have before. Remember, I’m weird. I think about time travel more than the average person.

Biden is going to be a foreign policy disaster, we all know that. We are all going to be told that he is brilliant and that he’s making America safer, however. The Enemy of the People media are going to spin hard for Grandpa Gropes. It’s not going to be pretty.

As I wrote in the Briefing just two days ago:

If you thought that the anti-Trump bias of the last four years was vomit-inducing you’re going to want to avoid rich foods as members of the media transition to being full-time fluffers for Joe Biden.

There are deliberate errors of commission by the MSM (straight-up lies) and errors of omission. They’ve been doing a lot of both in the Trump era.

The latter has been happening throughout Trump’s triumphs in the Middle East this year. Historic agreements are being brokered, Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize four times.

And almost no one in the mainstream media has been talking about it.

There was more good news on Thursday. Tyler had the story:

On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that the North African Muslim-majority nation of Morocco would normalize relations with Israel, marking yet another massive diplomatic breakthrough in the Middle East thanks to Trump’s strategy and negotiations. “Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations – a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East!” the president tweeted. America gave Morocco an important concession as part of the deal. “Today, I signed a proclamation recognizing Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara,” Trump added. “Morocco’s serious, credible, and realistic autonomy proposal is the ONLY basis for a just and lasting solution for enduring peace and prosperity! Morocco recognized the United States in 1777. It is thus fitting we recognize their sovereignty over the Western Sahara.”

The only “reporting” I saw in my numerous feeds about the story was this:

GOP chairman calls Trump’s Western Sahara deal “shocking and deeply disappointing” https://t.co/SRTPoQepPG pic.twitter.com/cAyM9DHJmw — The Hill (@thehill) December 11, 2020

Inhofe didn’t like one part of the deal but praised most of it. Had the MSM not found this one negative comment the story would have remained even more buried than it was.

This is how utterly despicable the journalist class has become. What President Trump has accomplished diplomatically this year should be celebrated by all Americans. It takes a special kind of emotional stunting to not be able to admit that. The MSM is so riddled with Trump Derangement Syndrome that it can’t praise an accomplishment of his even when they think that they’re about to kick him out of the door.

They will now spend the Biden years re-writing all of the good that Trump did and giving Gropey Joe the credit.

America and the world are much safer after four years of President Trump. The Left lies about that.

When they start lying for Biden that safety will begin disappearing at a dizzying pace.

#TrueStory

“Cheese is milk’s leap toward immortality.”

_ Clifton Fadiman pic.twitter.com/4WQTw25azF — panthera 🇧🇪 ⚜ ⚔ (@Panthera156) December 11, 2020

Someone Should Tell Them It Just Gets Worse From Here

Scientists working off the western coast of Mexico say they have found a previously unknown species of whale https://t.co/gqHVwB0e5u pic.twitter.com/gicXJNUmbq — CNN International (@cnni) December 11, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

You’ve been…

Next year at this time we’ll all be too numb to care.

