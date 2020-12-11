https://noqreport.com/2020/12/11/the-winter-of-our-discontent/

NOW IS THE WINTER OF OUR DISCONTENT

No this is not a line in a famous play by William Shakespeare from Richard III, spoken by Gloucester. This is a rather bleak Christmas season in our beloved America brought on by a pre-planned, coordinated onslaught of enemies here and abroad. I remember someone earlier this year said that April was going to be a very long year. Well, in that same tone, 2020 has seemed like a very long decade. I doubt that any of us have ever been so anxious and eager for a calendar year to become history rather than current events. As soon as we sing Silent Night, we will be ready for the words of Auld Lang Syne!

As I sit here on my front porch in the tropical paradise of Hawaii on a pleasantly rainy night, I’m reminded that the only snowflakes we ever see here in Honolulu are the people who submit to the power games of our Democrat authorities. Those stunningly beautiful things falling from the sky and giving you frostbite on your nose are not part of our landscape here. But we share with you, wherever you are, the apprehension of an approaching winter which is more than just an annual meteorological phenomenon in the upper latitudes.

AMERICA IS AT WAR

I was just a toddler during the Korean War and have no memories of that conflict, other than my late uncle in his U.S. Air Force uniform. I came of age and did my active duty military service in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era. I survived the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Psychedelic 60s, the Cold War and the aftermath of 9/11/2001. But I have most definitely never seen a threat more serious, indeed more existential, than what we together face today!

FOREIGN FOES

After my military service, I spent the rest of my federal career of 42 years as a civilian law enforcement officer with the U.S. Customs Service and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The inspectional side of our agency was moved from the Department of the Treasury into Homeland Security. Much of what I did was help to identify potential threats to prevent their occurrence. That is precisely what now, as a retiree and as a journalist, I am trying to do at this crucial crossroads in time.

I carefully monitor what I can from open-sources about what is going on around the world. I have previously written about this in more detail. But I will at this point just admonish you to keep an eagle eye on two fronts. Storm clouds are quickly gathering with the undeniable realization and recognition that the Chinese Communist Party is attacking us through many means. I’ll say more about that later when we deal with the domestic subversion being done in complicity with American traitors in our midst. Both National Security Advisor Robert C. O’Brien and Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller have recently visited Southeast Asia. Both are reminding our allies there that America will stand strong against Chinese hegemony both in their sphere and in our own. The United States is giving millions of dollars of armaments to the Philippines right now despite the unpredictability of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, with the obvious understanding that both civilian and military officials in Manila realize as we do that China is a wolf in sheep’s clothing and not to be trusted. Military exercises are underway along both the Pacific and Atlantic Coasts of North America as a warning and reminder that we are prepared against any hostile actions.

Meanwhile, Iran is reportedly sending both troops and probably missiles into Venezuela. I was just a teenager on my bicycle delivering the Santa Monica Evening Outlook during the Cuban Missile Crisis when Russia’s Nikita Khrushchev was supplying Fidel Castro with missiles aimed at our heartland, not many miles offshore from Miami. The biggest difference I notice now is the absence of those blaring headlines. True, this is no longer the day when print media predominated. In 2020, social media is always in the vanguard of spreading information rapidly but all too often inaccurately. That’s why you’re not seeing those warnings that the war clouds are gathering all around us. Be thankful right now that Donald Trump is Commander-in-Chief and not Joe Biden, or worse yet, God forbid, Kamala Harris. If that eventuality should actually transpire, you might need to go back to building those underground silos in your yard. But if you’re paying attention, you understand that Donald Trump knows he is not a lame duck.

DOMESTIC DEMONS

I use that term “demons” because what we face now is not just a political contest, not just a collapse of the mainstream media, it is a supernatural phenomenon which you can find in Ephesians 6:12. Take the time and look it up. I want to tie in our section on FOREIGN FOES with this one on DOMESTIC DEMONS by showing what lies ahead during these next 40 days until Inauguration Day 2021.

December 8 was the so-called “Safe Harbor” when all states were supposed to certify the results of their respective presidential elections. This coming Monday, December 14 will be the date for the Electoral College to officially cast their votes. On January 6, Congress will officially count those votes and verify the election of our… I’ll pretend right now that I’m Michael Buffer doing a boxing match and this is the point where the next word is the key word. Before I say President just as he says Champion, the word I’m going to say is STILL, not NEW. If you didn’t get that, Congress will not verify the election of our NEW President Joe Biden, it will verify our STILL President Donald Trump!

But, there are two important dates between December 14 and January 6 that you may, or probably may not, have heard about. The first is the one that ties this section in with my previous one, which is December 18. Due to an Executive Order which President Trump issued two years ago in 2018, that will be 45 days after our recent November 3 election on which Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe must submit an analysis of any foreign involvement in this recent election. In this case, there is absolutely no doubt that there was foreign intervention in this election. The mainstream media will not tell you that and don’t want you to know that. But it is a game changer! This is undoubtedly why those military exercises are ongoing all around our country from the Pacific to the Atlantic to the Caribbean. I’m not going to speculate on that. Just be alert.

The other day is December 23 when Vice President Mike Pence in his role as President of the U.S. Senate must demand that all states that have not yet certified their electors do so. Senator Ron Johnson [R-WI] has already called for hearings into the irregularities of our recent election. There are patriots in both Chambers of Congress, hopefully even a few with a [D] after their name, who put the survival of our country over their own partisan politics. Cases before the United States Supreme Court, including the current one by Texas and a growing number of other states, filed against the states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin could determine whether any candidate reaches 270 electoral votes. If not, that would result in a contingent election in Congress in which the House picks the President and the Senate determines the VP. As I have previously written in detail, because the House of Representatives votes by state delegation, and more are controlled by Republicans than Democrats, that would bode very well for Donald Trump to remain as President. Other cases including those on fraud committed by Dominion and Smartmatic being brought by Sidney Powell and Lin Wood may also change the dynamics of this process.

The main takeaway from what I said here is that we need not rely 100% on the U.S. Supreme Court making the right decision with a proper remedy. It is also possible for the U.S. Congress to prevent an unprecedented and unmitigated disaster. For that is precisely what a Biden-Harris administration would be. The FBI has been sitting on an investigation on Joe Biden’s son Hunter and brother James for at least two years. If the FBI and Department of Justice know anything about involvement of Joe Biden himself, they have deliberately buried it. God forbid that only come out after he enters into the position as President and Commander-in-Chief.

American forces in the Middle East are on high alert for an attack by Iran in retaliation for the recent assassination of the head of their nuclear program by Israel. But when you see what they are also doing in Venezuela, you fully fathom that they intend to bring this directly into the Western Hemisphere militarily. China is also developing potential military ports in places like Jamaica and Bahamas. A compromised Joe Biden would be at their mercy. The paternal side of Kamala Harris’s family is from Jamaica.

SCOTUS

I’m going to direct this appeal to two distinct vital components of preserving our constitutional republic. The first are the nine black-robed justices on the U.S. Supreme Court. You are the legal scholars who have reached the pinnacle of your career in a lifetime appointment to the highest court in the land. But you are first and foremost Americans. Whatever you bequeath upon this country, you bequeath upon yourself and your family for a very long time. Yes, I know you must be apolitical as the very nature of your position, but you’re not blind and deaf and you also see what’s going on in this country. This really isn’t an issue of Clarence Thomas remembering that he had to consider Joe Biden as Chairman of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee the architect of a high-tech lynching when he was confirmed nearly three decades ago. I was going to say something about his wife Ginni Thomas, but let’s don’t go there. Every women’s rights advocate in this country should respect that a spouse is her own person and not a surrogate of her husband. I’m sure Jesse Barrett also understands that concept as the male counterpart spouse of an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court. Even those dyed-in-the-wool liberal justices should be fully aware that a President Joe Biden will absolutely pack the U.S. Supreme Court which would change the very constitution of your court, and that is not merely a pun.

CONGRESS

As hearings begin very soon in the U.S. Senate in the Committees for the Judiciary, for Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, and for Intelligence, put your cell phones aside, leave your Twitter accounts idle for a while and pay attention! The foreign enemy is not just at our door, not just approaching our border, but deep within our homeland. Our recent presidential election has been irrevocably and irreversibly compromised in a foreign enemy attack with the collusion of American traitors. I know you do a lot of things, on the floor of the Senate, in your various committee meetings, in your offices, in social gatherings, back in your home state, wherever, but there’s absolutely nothing more important in your entire career that you will ever face than what stands before you now! Forget the C-SPAN cameras! Do the right thing!

AMERICA WILL SURVIVE!

The rest of us who are not inside the DC Beltway also play just as vital a role as we see our constitutional rights, our freedoms and our liberties under all out assault from every quarter. We will not be intimidated. We will not submit to censorship. We will not slink away and hide in our basement.

I am warning you Democrats that your Chinese masters will not spare you for having been their useful idiots. You are an American and your fate will be the same as the rest of us. So, in the name of Almighty God, do the right thing!

We will face this enemy head-on. In 1776, American Patriot of the Revolutionary War Thomas Paine said:

These are the times that try men’s souls!

My fellow Americans, I declare to you that once again these are the times that try all of our souls, and I am not being gender-specific, nor was he. As a nation, we came together in 1776 and prevailed. Now in 2020, we shall prevail again. But understand the key is that will only happen if we indeed do come together! Benjamin Franklin and all the delegates on that day in Philadelphia in July 1776 fully understood that:

We must all hang together, or we shall all hang separately!

