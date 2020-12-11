https://noqreport.com/2020/12/11/there-were-enough-fraudulent-ballots-to-swing-at-least-four-states-to-president-trump-report/

The two questions that must be answered in the various lawsuits heading to the Supreme Court as well as by state legislatures pertain to voter fraud. First, they must determine whether there was demonstrable voter fraud, which there was. Over a thousand affidavits and multiple pieces of physical evidence point to this fact. The second is trickier. Was the voter fraud enough to change the results of the election?

Yes, there was, according to a new report by The Gateway Pundit. According to Joe Hoft, an audit of digitally adjudicated ballots would change the results in Georgia, Arizona, and Wisconsin, with a strong possibility that Michigan would be switched as well.

The report examined all of the various ways the state election officials either manipulated the digital vote counts, the paper ballots, or both. It’s a compelling argument that nobody has fully examined until now.

According to the article:

There may be enough ballots adjudicated illegally in this year’s election to move Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan to the Trump column. Enough states for Trump to win the election.

The process for curing and adjudicating ballots during an election takes some time. Individuals mailing in ballots with issues must be contacted and certain steps must take place.

The challenge is not in discovering the evidence and bringing it to light. Despite Democrats doing everything they could to hide their efforts, the evidence is still available to be surfaced and proper forensic examinations would reveal the fraud. The challenge is in timing. We are approaching December 14, the day that electors are to be selected. While it’s still possible the Supreme Court could act after that date, the selection of electors would diminish the avenues through which the Trump campaign can correct the issue.

This is what makes the Texas lawsuit so important. The chances of it “reversing” the votes in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Georgia are slim, but delaying the selection of electors is a very achievable goal. The lawsuit, filed Monday and now supported by 20 other states, will likely yield a decision from the Supreme Court at any moment.

Widespread voter fraud has been proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Demonstrating that it was enough to sway the election is another issue, but this report indicates the evidence is there to prove the case and correct the election results.

