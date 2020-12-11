https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/11/this-is-amazing-guardian-columnist-had-2-very-different-takes-on-ivanka-trump-aoc-hairstyles-and-the-patriarchy/

As you’re well aware, the media double standards on display have at least doubled in frequency during the years of the Trump presidency. Here’s yet another example with a compare/contrast inspired by a Guardian columnist with two takes not even a month apart:

Hypocrisy spotters are having a field day with that one!

Do they not see it, or do they just not care?

They outdo themselves every single day.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...