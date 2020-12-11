https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/11/this-is-amazing-guardian-columnist-had-2-very-different-takes-on-ivanka-trump-aoc-hairstyles-and-the-patriarchy/

As you’re well aware, the media double standards on display have at least doubled in frequency during the years of the Trump presidency. Here’s yet another example with a compare/contrast inspired by a Guardian columnist with two takes not even a month apart:

Hypocrisy spotters are having a field day with that one!

While it’s ridiculous under any circumstances, the fact that these were like 3.5 weeks apart makes it even more hilarious — Michael Talty (@mptalty) December 11, 2020

Do they not see it, or do they just not care?

Peak Guardian — Larry1914 (@Larry1914) December 11, 2020

I would say #LiberalHypocrisy is astonishing but the #LiberalMedia never ceases to amaze me. https://t.co/ZznahyFXZ4 — Walter (@COguy2048) December 11, 2020

They outdo themselves every single day.

