Thousands of patriots are expected to attend tomorrow’s peaceful prayer rally protest in Washington, D.C. The rally is scheduled for Dec. 12, 2020, where they will pray and march to send a very clear message to national and state leaders as they hear patriots and people of faith roar in support of election integrity, transparency, and reform. We will be hearing from national faith leaders, worship leaders, and others.

Some of the confirmed speakers are Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, Mike Lindell, Eric Metaxas, Abby Johnson, Ali Alexander, Dr. Taylor Marshall, Rob Weaver, Arina Gross, Ed Martin, Bishop Strickland, Cindy Jacobs, Dede Laugesen, Dominic Sputo, Fr. Frank Pavone, Fr. Greg Bramlage, Fr. Hans Jacobse and many more.

December 12, 2020: The Election Jericho March In DC

Event Details

9:30 AM – 10:45 AM – Jericho Marches simultaneously taking place around the U.S. Capitol, Supreme Court, and Department of Justice with prayers for the walls of corruption and election fraud to fall down. Shofars will be blown at 9:30 AM. Please pick ONE of these locations for you and your group to pray and walk around. There will be a perimeter blessing around each location at 9:15 AM.

10:00 AM – Virginia Women for Trump are hosting the “One Nation Under God” Grassroots Rally at the Supreme Court with Lt. General Mike Flynn. To register for this event click here (Jericho Marchers will continue praying around the Supreme Court during this time).

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM – National Mall for the “Let the Church ROAR!” Prayer Rally with national faith leaders, political leaders, and praise and worship musicians. The Prayer Rally will feature speeches from Lt. General Mike Flynn and his family and the event will be emceed by Eric Metaxas. For more information on speakers click here.

Be sure to bring a bagged lunch and water. Please note food vendors will be extremely limited in the area.

National Mall Stage: 9th Street NW, between Madison Drive and Jefferson Street, District of Columbia, Washington, United States, 20024

Locations for our events and street closures are below.



For more information, go to www.jerichomarch.org/national-march/

Patriots are on their way for tomorrow’s prayer rally:

