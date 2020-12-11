https://www.theblaze.com/news/time-criticized-for-biden-harris-person-of-year

Time magazine faced a barrage of backlash on Friday morning after announcing that former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris were the recipients of its “Person of the Year” award.

What’s a very brief history here?

Time magazine editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said that the magazine chose the duo for “changing the American story” with regard to the 2020 presidential election.

The two also showed that the “forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world,” he said.

Biden responded to the announcement on Twitter, writing, “I’m honored to be Person of the Year with @KamalaHarris and grateful to be on this list with so many extraordinary folks. From front line workers to racial justice organizers, Americans met this year with strength, fortitude, and an unflinching belief in a brighter tomorrow.”

Harris

wrote, “Honored to be named @TIME’s Person of the Year with President-elect @JoeBiden.

We’re at a moment where we’re being confronted by multiple crises that have converged. We have a lot we need to handle in the days ahead but I know together we can get it done.”

What was the response to the announcement?

Many people responded to the news by decrying the magazine’s actions and said that scientists and doctors, or even the Black Lives Matter organization, should have been chosen instead.

Reporter Jenan Moussa

wrote, “Odd. Feels like it should have been the healthcare workers and the scientists behind the [COVID-19] vaccine.”

ABC News’ chief political analyst, Matthew Dowd,

added, “I actually don’t think winning this Time award is going to help them. It is just going to feed negativity by many that they get an award before actually doing anything.”

CNET editorial director Mark Serrels

wrote, “Scientists who developed vaccines in record shattering time, frontline workers who risked their lives during COVID, Jacinda Ardern, BLM activists. This is such a ridiculous, US centric choice.”

Bloomberg writer Eli Lake

wrote, “I get that the magazine is trying to seem hip and appeal to zoomers and millennials, but this is such obvious pandering.”

Author and podcast host Graham Allen chimed in, “Person of the year for ushering in the radical left to our country….. so sad.”

News anchor Elex Michaelson wrote, “With respect to these politicians, I would have voted for health care workers & other essential workers who’ve sacrificed greatly to keep us all safe.”

Fox News contributor Sara Carter added, “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris named Time Magazine ‘Person of the Year.’ A complete political move. #Biden didn’t come out of his basement all year… we never saw him.”

