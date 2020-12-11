https://thepostmillennial.com/joe-biden-and-kamala-harris-named-person-of-the-year-despite-not-actually-having-done-anything

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been named Time Magazine Person of the Year, even though they haven’t done anything. Joe Biden spent most of the year living in the imaginations of American Democrats who believed him to be whatever they wanted him to be, which was mostly “not Trump,” while on the physical plain he barely left the basement of his Delaware home.

Kamala Harris, who had been running for the Democratic presidential nomination before Biden snagged the nom, was polling in single digits when she dropped out of the race in December 2019.

Harris and Biden have only been a team since the virtual Democratic Convention in August, and since then the two have done alot of cute photo opps but haven’t actually done anything for the country.

The county, as Biden Harris are so fond of telling us, is in the midst of crisis. The duo has intoned climate change, economic problems, racism, and the everlasting coronavirus pandemic as reasons that the federal government must enact broad, sweeping measures.

They have done alot of talking, they’ve barely answered any questions, they have shown that they have no control over the leftwing of their party, and they are unable to unify the incredible divisions among the American population.

While Biden gave his interview to Time Editor-in-Chief, seven states across the US were actively bringing suit to the Supreme Court to stop him from attaining office. Biden’s top concerns in filling his Cabinet have been their skin color and gender, and his plans for handling the coronavirus are entirely based in furthering lockdowns and intoning national mask mandates.

Biden touts the importance of science but also advocates for 8-year-olds being able to change their biological sex. Though Harris said that she would not take Trump’s word on vaccine efficacy—as though Trump himself were in the lab working with cultures and petri dishes—Biden stated that if Dr. Anthony Fauci said a vaccine was safe he would be on board to take it.

Biden said he joined with three former presidents who all said they would take the vaccine as a means to promote its safety for the public, including Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush. This even though none of them were responsible for getting it up and running as quickly as human possible and routinely derided Trump’s efforts to find medical solutions to the virus.

Not since Barack Obama was president for approximately five minutes before receiving the Nobel Peace Price has an honor been more ludicrously bestowed upon an undeserving Democrat.

Biden won for the simple reason that he is not Trump.

As he steps into the Oval Office, this time as commander-in-chief, it’s unlikely that Biden’s achievement as “not Trump” will be enough to bring the country together, eliminate the coronavirus, reverse climate change, battle the systemic racism he believes is inherent in the American establishment, or raise the economy to Trump-level greatness.

But with awards like these rolling in for no actual reason or merit at all, odds are no one will expect him to do anything but to look pretty, smile, and play figurehead as the world’s greatest democracy tilts toward socialism.