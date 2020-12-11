https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tom-brady-gisele-bundchen-miami-island/2020/12/11/id/1001072

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are planning to move to South Florida, where they will become Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s new neighbors on an exclusive Miami island.

According to Page Six in the New York Post, Brady and his wife have spent $17 million for property on Indian Creek Island, also known as “billionaire’s bunker.” They reportedly plan on demolishing the current home on the property and building their own.

“They like to build from the ground up,” a source said. Brady and Bündchen are building an environmentally-friendly mansion on the island, Page Six said.

The two have been living at the Tampa home owned by former New York Yankee great Derek Jeter. Brady is currently the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He was recently spotted sailing his 40-foot yacht Viva a Vida nearby the island property.

Brady and Bündchen’s close friends, supermodel Adriana Lima as well as billionaire Jeff Soffer already both live on the island, Page Six noted. And Kushner and his wife have spent $31 million on a plot of land on the island, which has just 29 residences.

The Miami Herald noted that the 53 presidential votes cast by island residents broke down like this: 79% for President Donald Trump and 21% for Joe Biden.

