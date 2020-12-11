https://www.dailywire.com/news/tom-cotton-calls-for-two-significant-things-to-happen-regarding-hunter-biden-eric-swalwell

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) called for a special counsel to be appointed in the federal criminal investigation into Hunter Biden and also urged Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) to give a “full accounting” about his interactions with an alleged Chinese spy.

“The Biden campaign released details of a tax fraud investigation in Wilmington. I think that was just to show maybe the least damaging part of the investigation,” Cotton said during a Thursday interview on Fox News. “There are allegations of securities fraud, money laundering related to Hunter Biden’s Chinese businesses, a crooked hospital deal with Jim Biden, Joe Biden’s brother out in western Pennsylvania. These investigations span multiple jurisdictions.”

“If Joe Biden becomes president, then all those prosecutors are in line to be fired next month,” he continued. “If there were ever circumstances that create a conflict of interest and call for a special counsel, that’s here.”

Cotton’s remarks come after news broke Wednesday that Hunter Biden was under federal criminal investigation over his taxes.

“In addition to Delaware, the securities fraud unit in the Southern District of New York also scrutinized Hunter Biden’s finances, according to the person with direct knowledge of the investigation,” Politico reported. “The person said that, as of early last year, investigators in Delaware and Washington were also probing potential money laundering and Hunter Biden’s foreign ties.”

CNN reported that authorities were investigating “multiple financial issues” including whether Hunter Biden “violated tax and money laundering laws in business dealings in foreign countries, principally China.”

Should Joe Biden become president, all of the prosecutors investigating Hunter Biden will be fired. There’s a clear conflict of interest here–one that demands a special counsel. pic.twitter.com/oe6mEx4pKX — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) December 10, 2020

Cotton also addressed the recent report from Axios that outlined how the FBI became so “alarmed” about how close a suspected Chinese spy got to Swalwell that they had to intervene and warn him. Some have accused Swalwell of having a sexual relationship with the suspected Chinese spy, although he has not been accused of any wrongdoing, and his office has reportedly said that he can’t answer questions about it because it might be “classified.”

“There is nothing classified about Eric Swalwell’s fundraising practices or his social life,” Cotton said. “Until he comes forward and has a thorough and complete explanation for what happened … he should not sit on the House Intelligence Committee and have access to classified information.”

“Nancy Pelosi needs to answer what she knew and when she knew it,” Cotton continued. “If Eric Swalwell was briefed about this woman in 2015, surely Nancy Pelosi, the House leader, a member of the Gang of Eight, which has access to the most classified secrets of our nation’s government, knew it as well, that she kept him on the House Intelligence Committee for these last five years. They both have a lot of questions to answer and they need to do so in public today.”

There is nothing classified about Eric Swalwell’s social life and fundraising practices. Until he comes forward with a full accounting of what happened, he should not sit on the Intelligence Committee. pic.twitter.com/Ed8mrH5tej — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) December 10, 2020

