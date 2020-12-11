https://www.theblaze.com/news/tony-dungy-raphael-warnock-christian

Former NFL coach Tony Dungy is an outspoken Christian who’s not afraid to stand up to those who speak falsely about the faith.

The Rev. Raphael Warnock — a Georgia Democrat who’s running against incumbent GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a runoff election Jan. 5 — earlier this week tweeted that he’s a “pro-choice pastor.”

Rev. Warnock, meet Coach Dungy:

“Rev. Warner may be a pastor,” Dungy tweeted about the leader of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. “My question would be, ‘Is he a Christian?’ That is, does he follow the teachings of Jesus, and does he believe that the Bible is the absolute word of God?”

The Super Bowl-winning coach added, “I would think it would be difficult for someone who believes that God sees us when we are in the womb (Psalm 139:13-16) to think that it is OK to choose not to bring that life to fruition.”

When a Twitter user brought up back-alley abortions to Dungy and that “all women should choose what happens to their body,” Dungy replied by asking the critic to read the verses in Psalm 139 he referenced the previous day.

“Then tell me if you think God puts babies in the womb or man does?” Dungy continued. “If you believe they randomly get there, then I have no argument. But if you believe God puts them there, then how does anyone have a right to ‘choose’ which ones survive?”

In another tweet, Dungy also focused the debate on an unborn baby being a life:

“What if I was advocating for the right to kill someone who was already born?” Dungy argued. “Would that be morally OK? Of course not. The only question in this debate is what we think of the unborn baby? Is it a life, or is it not?”

And then a left-wing commenter declared to Dungy that the definition of a Christian is “someone who dedicates their life to the service of the poor, the sick, and the marginalized. Someone who lives without judgement [sic] or lies. This applies to about 0% of conservative ‘Christians.'”

But Dungy had something to say about that, too.

“A Christian is someone who believes Jesus is the son of God and that He died on the cross for our sins,” Dungy wrote. “They follow God’s teachings and use the word of God to make all their decisions. I don’t know how many people in the world that applies to but there are many.”

