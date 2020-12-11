https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fd42420fcf548787c015dd5
The pandemic means trouble for huge venues that thrive on crowds. So they’re trying holiday drive-throughs instead of traditional Christmas events, live parties and Santa visits….
Rapper Lil Wayne pleaded guilty Friday to a federal charge that he possessed a weapon despite being a convicted felon following a 2019 search of a private plane in the Miami area….
President Donald Trump’s legal team has filed an emergency petition in the Supreme Court of Georgia. The petition comes just hours after the Supreme Court denied Texas’ bid to challenge voting procedu…
The president-elect is weighing a complex set of factors as he zeroes in on his choice to lead the Justice Department….
Dr. Archana Chatterjee, dean of the Chicago Medical School, who was one of the four FDA panel “no” votes, explains her decision….