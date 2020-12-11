https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/trudeau-liberals-push-mail-voting-changes-ahead-next-election/

(POST MILLENNIAL) – The Trudeau Liberal government has proposed a new election voting format that would allow Canadians to vote in person over a several-day period to promote physical distancing.

The legislation, titled Bill C-19, would change the one-day format to a three-day polling period from Saturday to Monday, giving voters eight hours per-day on the weekend to submit their ballots, and a 12-hour window on the final day of voting.

The change is aimed at decreasing queues at polling stations that would put people in close contact with one another.

