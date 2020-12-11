https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-asks-scotus-to-make-historical-decision_3614682.html

More and more states and lawmakers are joining sides in the Texas lawsuit over election integrity. President Donald Trump says the Supreme Court will make “one of the most important decisions in our country’s history.”

A group of 106 House Republicans asked the Supreme Court to take up the election lawsuit that Texas filed at the start of the week.

Texas wants to sue four battleground states—Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin—over election integrity.

The lawmakers argue that state legislatures should establish how presidential electors are appointed. But changes to election rules ahead of Nov. 3 usurped their power. They argue “governors, secretaries of state, election officials, state courts, federal courts, and private parties” were responsible for this.

The lawmakers join 18 states with Republican attorneys general that are already backing Texas.

More than 20 states with Democratic attorneys general filed a brief in opposition to the Texas lawsuit Thursday, the deadline for defendants to respond.

Three of the four defendant states also have Democratic attorneys general.

Iowa didn’t join the lawsuit.

Of the 18 states backing Texas, 6 filed formal motions to intervene in the lawsuit on Texas’s behalf, along with President Trump.

“All we ask is COURAGE & WISDOM from those that will be making one of the most important decisions in our Country’s history,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

From NTD News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

