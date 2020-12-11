https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/trump-greeted-army-navy-game-chants-usa?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Donald Trump’s arrival at the annual Army-Navy game on Saturday was greeted with sustained cheers and rolling chants of “USA! USA!”

Trump waved to the crowd amid the cheering that greeted his arrival. The storied Army-Navy matchup began in 1890 and has regularly been attended by sitting presidents.

The game this year was held at West Point’s Michie Stadium for the first time in nearly 80 years; the teams made the switch from the standard Philadelphia venue due to COVID-19 restrictions in Pennsylvania.

