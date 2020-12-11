https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/trump-voter-nursing-home-told-vote-biden/

A nursing home resident who wanted to vote for Trump was told by a staff member to vote for Biden, according to testimony at a legislative hearing in Wisconsin on Friday.

“No no. He’s a bad man. We’re voting for Biden,” the resident was told.

Then there was the 95-year-old whose daughter has filed a police report over the vote that was cast by her mother in November even though she died in October, the Gateway Pundit reported.

A nursing home resident said she wanted to vote for @realDonaldTrump. But a nursing home staff member said “No no. He’s a bad man. We’re voting for Biden,” and instructed the resident to do so against her wishes. pic.twitter.com/XqJbr5IO8s — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) December 11, 2020

The hearing was held by the Wisconsin Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections and the Senate Committee on Elections, Ethics and Rural Issues.

A local NBC outlet reported Democratic members of the committees refused to listen to the evidence, walking out of the hearing and announcing they no longer will participate in any investigation of alleged illegal activities in the election.

They released a statement: “After a morning of wild conspiracy theories that went unchallenged and uncorrected, it is clear that today’s joint hearing is exactly the kind of disgraceful display that we all feared it would be.”

The Democrats – Sens. Mark Miller and Jeff Smith, and Reps. Lisa Subeck, JoCasta Zamarripa and Mark Spreitzer – said hearing the evidence “does nothing but undermine our elections and election officials. Witnesses attacked our clerks and poll workers while Republicans gave them no serious opportunity to respond.”

Wisconsin Public Radio reported the hearing also heard testimony from Republican officials and their lawyers.

Concerns in Wisconsin also have been raised about votes for people who had moved out of state, absentee ballots, audits of voting equipment and ballot dumps.

The report noted there was a “clear split” between GOP and Democratic lawmakers over the integrity of the election.

