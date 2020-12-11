https://dailycaller.com/2020/12/11/tucker-carlson-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-vacuous-idiot-presidency-wealth-gap/

Fox News host Tucker Carlson called Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a “vacuous idiot” who could potentially run for and win the presidency in 2024 if the wealth gap in the United States keeps expanding.

Carlson made the comments during his Friday night “Tucker Carlson Tonight” monologue, but preceded it by a suggestion that those “who benefited the most” from the COVID-19 lockdowns — large companies like Walmart, Apple, Goldman Sachs, Netflix and Google — pay for “the effects of those lockdowns” instead of taxpayers who will be negatively impacted by inflation.

“Ordinary taxpayers have suffered enough,” Carlson said. “Here’s the bottom line. The rich are getting richer. Everyone else is getting poorer. That’s not a talking point. It’s true and measurable. Why is it a problem? Because if it continues, we are going to wind up with an even more volatile society, in which everybody hates each other and is consumed by envy.”

Carlson predicted that such inequalities have and will cause capitalism to “be discredited,” paving the way for socialism to gain a foothold.

“There are already an awful lot of socialists around these days. Have you noticed that? Why is that?” he asked rhetorically. “It’s because the people in charge of our economy are discrediting our system. They are giving capitalism a bad name. Because what they are participating in is not a market economy, a free open market economy. It’s a closed game, run for their own benefit, and their benefit alone. Long term, this is a disaster for all of us, and not even so far in the future.”

The Fox News host went on to predict that Ocasio-Cortez, who will be “eligible” to run for president in 2024, could benefit by such a shift. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly: Ocasio-Cortez ‘Likes To Play The Victim A Lot’)

“Now you may laugh at Sandy Cortez — and you should,” he concluded. “She is a vacuous idiot, another rich girl narcissist with an overheated Twitter account. But that doesn’t mean she couldn’t win. If we keep up with this nonsense, this economic craziness, she could win.”