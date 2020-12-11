https://saraacarter.com/rep-tulsi-gabbard-introduces-bill-to-protect-infants-who-survive-abortions/

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-HI, introduced a bill Wednesday that seeks to protect infants who survive abortions. In doing so, Gabbard is breaking from the more progressive-leaning members of the party’s position on the issue.

If passed by both chambers of Congress, H.R.8923 would amend U.S. Code “to ensure a health care practitioner exercises the proper degree of care in the case of a child who survives an abortion or attempted abortion.”

In 2019, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D) drew criticism over a statement he made publicly about late term abortions.

“If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen,” Northam said at the time. “The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”

Democrats were largely silent on the issue, while conservatives spoke out against Northam.

