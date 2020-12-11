https://thefederalist.com/2020/12/11/tulsi-gabbard-introduces-bill-to-protect-womens-sports-based-on-biological-sex/

Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii introduced legislation in the House Thursday that keeps biological men out of female sports.

The “Protect Women’s Sports Act,” co-sponsored by Republican Rep. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, blocks schools from receiving federal funding if they permit transgender males and females to play sports on teams with students of the opposite biological sex.

NEW: Hawaii Rep. @TulsiGabbard introduces bill called ‘Protect Women’s Sports Act’ — would clarify Title IX protections to be based on biological sex, which would impact transgender athletes participating in athletic programs for women and girls @KITV4 pic.twitter.com/VcDDgO1mFL — Tom George (@TheTomGeorge) December 10, 2020

The decision to bring the transgender issue in front of Congress, Gabbard said, was directly related to “Title IX’s original intent which was based on the general biological distinction between men and women athletes based on sex.”

“Title IX was a historic provision … to provide equal opportunity for women and girls in high school and college sports. It led to a generational shift that impacted countless women, creating life-changing opportunities for girls and women that never existed before,” Gabbard said.

Gabbard said some states are misinterpreting Title IX and creating undue hardship and lost opportunities for female athletes. “It is critical that the legacy of Title IX continues to ensure women and girls in sports have the opportunity to compete and excel on a level playing field,” she said. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Georgia Senate runoff candidate, previously introduced similar legislation in the Senate, classifying it a “violation of federal law for a recipient of federal funds who operates, sponsors, or facilitates athletic programs or activities to permit a person whose sex is male to participate in an athletic program or activity that is designated for women or girls.” The bill specifies that sex shall be recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.

Gabbard’s legislation directly contradicts Democratic leaders like Joe Biden and Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer who have come out in favor of forcing schools to accommodate students’ who want to use bathrooms, locker rooms, and play sports with students of the opposite biological sex.

“Joe Biden said that on his first day of office, he will give transgender students access to sports, bathrooms, and locker rooms in accordance with their gender identity in federally funded schools,” a reporter told Schumer in early December. “Do you think he has the ability to do this and do you agree with his decision?”

“I agree with the decision and I know he’ll check things out thoroughly, legally,” Schumer responded.

Gabbard also stepped outside of the Democrat party’s usual pro-abortion stance to introduce legislation similar to the previously “born alive bill” ensuring that babies who survive a botched abortion are given medical care.

Gabbard received backlash from Democrats and the media for her proposed legislation, quickly trending on Twitter as some claimed she was betraying her party to appeal to the GOP.

The bill would bar schools from receiving federal funds if they allow transgender girls and women in women’s sports. https://t.co/94n5j8vNzd — HuffPost (@HuffPost) December 11, 2020

Tulsi Gabbard is an absolute waste of space https://t.co/F4npwsB7F2 — 🎅🏿Imani Gandy Cane🎅🏿 (@AngryBlackLady) December 11, 2020

You: Tulsi Gabbard wants a cushy Fox News gig

Me: Tulsi Gabbard wants the 2024 GOP presidential nomination pic.twitter.com/R4bh5keU1t — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) December 11, 2020

Tulsi Gabbard: assigned Republican at birth. https://t.co/KLZmL2VFpy — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) December 11, 2020

Tulsi. Is. Not. A. Democrat. I can’t wait until this asshole is no longer in Congress. https://t.co/TTwlkDWck9 — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) December 11, 2020

