https://justthenews.com/government/congress/tulsi-gabbard-introduces-title-ix-bill-prohibit-males-competing-womens-sports?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard this week introduced a bill in the House of Representatives aimed at preventing males from competing against women in sports receiving federal funding.

The bill, titled the “Protect Women’s Sports Act,” would stipulate that “to provide that for purposes of determining compliance with title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 in athletics, sex shall be determined on the basis of biological sex as determined at birth by a physician.”

The Obama administration over the course of several years began re-interpreting Title IX to offer protection to males who identify as females and vice versa, meaning that such individuals would have access to sex-segregated facilities and programs consistent with their subjective “gender identity.”

Pro-girl activists have lately objected to such interpretations, arguing that the inherent physical attributes conferred on most males by pubertal developments mean they enjoy unfair advantages in competing against females in sports.

In a press release on her website, Gabbard argued it “critical that the legacy of Title IX continues to ensure women and girls in sports have the opportunity to compete and excel on a level playing field.”

