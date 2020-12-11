https://www.oann.com/u-s-senate-advances-massive-defense-bill-despite-trump-veto-threat/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-senate-advances-massive-defense-bill-despite-trump-veto-threat

December 11, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate threw its weight behind the annual National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, a $740 billion bill setting policy for the Department of Defense, voting by a large margin to advance the bill on Friday despite President Donald Trump’s veto threat.

The tally was 84 to 13 – well over the 60 needed to proceed – on the procedural motion to end debate and clear the way for a final vote on the measure, now set for Friday afternoon.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Franklin Paul and Jonathan Oatis)

