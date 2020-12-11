https://babylonbee.com/news/unborn-babies-disguise-selves-as-death-row-inmates-so-liberals-will-defend-their-right-to-live/

Unborn Babies Disguise Selves As Death Row Inmates So Liberals Will Defend Their Right To Live

U.S.—According to ultrasound technicians around the country, unborn babies are disguising themselves as death row inmates so that liberals will defend their right to live.

The babies got the idea from how major media networks reliably frame their coverage of state executions of death row inmates, no matter the details of their depraved and demonic crimes they committed while they were alive and free.

“If these people can get sympathy, surely we can,” signed one unborn fetus to its ultrasound technician while clad in gang attire and wielding a sharp knife. “Maybe we just weren’t doing enough heinous crimes against society to get the left’s attention.”

“The only way people get attention these days is if they set up an autonomous zone or torch some cop cars or stand in traffic,’ said the ultrasound technician. “Criminal activity is simply the voice of the unheard.”

When the nation’s liberals began to see these little death row inmates in their sonograms, they immediately began championing their fundamental human right to life by picketing outside their closest Planned Parenthood.