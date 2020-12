https://www.oann.com/united-airlines-raises-fourth-quarter-cash-burn-rate-expectation/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=united-airlines-raises-fourth-quarter-cash-burn-rate-expectation

December 11, 2020

(Reuters) – United Airlines Holdings Inc on Friday raised its expectation for fourth-quarter cash burn rate to as much $26 million per day.

The company had previously estimated fourth-quarter daily cash burn of $15 million to $20 million.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

