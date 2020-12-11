https://creativedestructionmedia.com/video/2020/12/10/livestream-rally-at-bethpage-ny-usps-facility-wheres-the-fbi/

Press Release from rally group below…

BETHPAGE, NY, December 10, 2020 – On October 21, Jesse Morgan, a truck driver contractor allegedly drove a truck filled with upward of 288,000 ballots from Bethpage, LI to Lancaster, PA. The ballots were addressed to Harrisburg but Morgan had apparently been instructed to deliver them to a Lancaster location.

The truck — and ballots — vanished after he parked at a USPS depot in Lancaster and was sequestered to a holding room for more than six hours, according to testimony he provided.

In a prepared statement to be read at today’s LongIslandLoudMajority rally outside of the Bethpage USPS, Jesse Morgan says:

I want to thank all of you and Citizens for Free Elections and Long Island Loud Majority for the support. I wish I could be there but unfortunately am at my grandmother’s funeral. The pressure and stress has taken its toll on my family with my father’s recent stroke and not seeing my kids because of all of this. What I can say is that, as a witness to potential federal crimes, I am fully cooperating with law enforcement. I am committed to the truth coming out. I’m tired of seeing the voters being lied to. I want to protect the integrity of the American vote.

The Bethpage USPS Office along with the local FBI field office, have become what one local resident has labeled, “the symbol of the cheat.”

And as Bethpage voters invited Rep. Lee Zeldin to join their Thursday protest outside of the local USPS office, several residents want answers from the FBI over the missing truckload of PA ballots.

Residents Want Answers from FBI:

Why is the FBI harassing the truck driver/whistleblower and his family instead of investigating what happened to the missing truckload of 288,000 filled-out ballots?

Why Were 288,000 PA Ballots in Bethpage?

Why did local FBI officials drop the ball instead of protecting and serving its constituents?

Voters throughout Long Island will converge outside of the Bethpage, USPS this Thursday from 4:00 – 6:00 pm demanding answers from USPS officials and the FBI over allegations of interstate ballot harvesting. The USPS office is located at 288 Grumman Road W, Bethpage, NY.

“We really need John Durham Jr’s leadership on this,” said event organizer Shawn Farash. “Durham was deputized to handle public corruption and has done such an incredible job taking on MS13 Joint Task Force Vulcan – we need him overseeing this.”

Congressman Lee Zeldin has been invited to join the event and has been asked by locals to help figure out why the local FBI branch has stonewalled the investigation. They also want the Congressman to investigate why Morgan, the truck driver, was interrogated so harshly by the FBI and why his family is now being harassed, rather than the FBI focus on finding out what happened to the truck cab carrying 288,000 ballots.

The event will be Live Streamed on LILM 2.0 on Facebook and YouTube at Youtube.com/LongIslandLoudMajority.

“We the people, demand transparency to restore confidence in our elections,” said resident and rally organizer Shawn Farash.

“The FBI, much like the media, needs to do their job and start asking the right questions. For example, why was the truck driver held for 6 hours in the capital of PA? Who took his trailer without his knowledge?”

Attorneys representing the Thomas Moore Society’s Amistad Project state that eye-witness testimony corroborates that 130,000 to 280,000 completed ballots for the 2020 general election were shipped from Bethpage, New York, to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where the ballots and the trailer in which they were shipped disappeared.

LOCAL CONTACT: Shawn Farash 631-943-8186

