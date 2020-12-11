https://www.oann.com/futures-tumble-as-stimulus-doubts-resurface/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=futures-tumble-as-stimulus-doubts-resurface



FILE PHOTO: A man wears a protective mask as he walks past the New York Stock Exchange on the corner of Wall and Broad streets during the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, New York, U.S., March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A man wears a protective mask as he walks past the New York Stock Exchange on the corner of Wall and Broad streets during the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, New York, U.S., March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

December 11, 2020

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Friday as delays over a new fiscal stimulus package and surging coronavirus infections dented sentiment even as regulators moved toward emergency use authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.77 points, or 0.22%, at 29,934.49 after the market opened.

The S&P 500 dropped 16 points, or 0.44%, to 3,652.10, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 65.45 points, or 0.53%, to 12.340.35.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

