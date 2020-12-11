https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/12/11/time-magazine-name-joe-biden-kamala-harris-2020-person-year/

TIME magazine’s Person of the Year was named last night and the person is two people – Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. I saw the news alert on my iPad just as I was falling asleep. Even almost asleep, my eye roll was strong. Of all the people that could have been chosen, these two were the winners. Frankly, it defies logic unless you are a liberal ideologue.

The 2020 election campaign theme for Team Biden revolved around candidate Biden as a unifier, a man who would return America back to normal. The definition of normal for Joe Biden, a member of The Swamp for almost fifty years, is different than the definition of normal for outside of the Beltway people. For instance, in Joe Biden’s world, it is normal for his son and brother to trade on the former vice-president’s name and make millions of dollars from foreign government entities. TIME magazine justifies the choice for its recognition because Biden “stood his ground near the center” while the far left criticized him as out-of-touch and he was “misrepresented as a socialist from his right.”

Biden appeased the far-left by naming Kamala Harris as his running mate. She was rated the most liberal lawmaker in the U.S. Senate. Think about that – she has voted in such a way as to be rated as more liberal than an actual socialist like Bernie Sanders. Kamala Harris has absolutely no history of being a unifier. She deliberately tried to blow up Senate hearings on President Trump’s judicial nominees, including her hideous performance during the Bret Kavanaugh hearing as a Supreme Court nominee. She outright lied about having information against him which she did not, just to see his reaction. Her behavior was worse than that of Cory “I am Sparticus” Booker. She blamed President Trump for every COVID-19 death and went so far into Trump Derangement Syndrome land as to say she would not take a coronavirus vaccine if it was during the Trump administration.

Last year the Person of the Year was Greta Thunberg, the climate change scold still in her teenage years, the youngest person for the recognition. This year Joe Biden is one of the oldest, just as he will be when he is inaugurated in January 2021. The Harris-Biden administration is supposed to heal us all, you see, and point our country in the right direction. They are here to save America.

If Donald Trump was a force for disruption and division over the past four years, Biden and Harris show where the nation is heading: a blend of ethnicities, lived experiences, and worldviews that must find a way forward together if the American experiment is to survive.

The whole piece on why TIME chose Biden and Harris is malarkey, liberal, sufficiently woke malarkey. While TIME has included other presidents (including Trump in 2016) for the distinction, this is the first time the magazine has chosen a vice-president. Shouldn’t Kamala been chosen on her own, though? If the idea is to recognize historic achievement, the title should have gone to just Kamala on her own. Her election was historic as the first black and Indian woman to be chosen as a vice-presidential candidate and then to win the election on the presidential ticket. Joe Biden has no real accomplishments to point to as a shining legacy after more than 40 years in the U.S. Senate. He’s a follower, not a leader. It seems to be a slap in the face to Kamala to have to share the recognition with Status Quo Joe.

When he was asked by TIME about unifying the country, he punted as he always does when asked about specifics on any topic. His response was “Trust me.” Yeah, no. We’ve all learned that we can’t trust Joe Biden. His idea of working with the other side of the aisle was to applaud Obamacare being rammed through Congress with support from only Democrats and telling Obama at the signing ceremony that it was a big effing deal. He approved and bragged about the Iran nuclear deal, too, which only empowered that brutal dictatorship and bribed the mullahs with pallets of American taxpayer dollars. Now we are supposed to believe he is the one to bring the nation together after he spent four years trashing Trump and Republicans like all the other Democrats have done.

The task before the new Administration is immense: a pandemic to confront, an economy to fix, a climate crisis to tackle, alliances to rebuild, deep skepticism to overcome with many Americans dubious about unity with Trump voters, and an opposition party still very much under Trump’s sway. How to begin to reach out to, much less lead, the Americans who profess to believe that Donald Trump won the election? I asked Biden. His answer was, more or less, Trust me and trust the American people. “You’re going to see an awful lot of Republicans in the House and the Senate willing to … work with me,” Biden says. “I think that’s what I’ve done my whole career.” This will be the test of the next four years: Americans who haven’t been this divided in more than a century elected two leaders who have bet their success on finding common ground. The odds may be long. But it will be among the most critical chapters in the arduous quest for a more perfect union.

TIME magazine ignores the fact that Joe Biden has no new ideas. His plan to deal with the pandemic is the same as Trump’s. He will destroy the foundation of the financial success the Trump administration had with the economy before the pandemic struck. He’s bringing back the Obama administration retreads to raise taxes, overregulate businesses, bow in apology to the rest of the world, and bend to the left’s demands to keep everyone happy. He is no longer a moderate, he is willing to say whatever it takes to win. Let’s face it, Biden campaigned for president without leaving his basement because his staff knows he’s a gaffe machine and rapidly failing in his mental capacity. He is applauded for winning the election because he is not the bad Orange Man. He’ll continue to be protected by everyone around him, including the press. Let’s hope he gets a food taster so Kamala doesn’t become president before the term is up.

