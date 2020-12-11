https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/529859-wisconsin-democrats-walk-out-of-assembly-hearing-questioning-election

Democrats in Wisconsin walked out of a Friday hearing held to investigate claims of fraud in the state during this year’s elections, which they referred to as “wild conspiracy theories,” WMTV reports.

The group, consisting of State Senators Mark Miller (Monona) and Jeff Smith (Eau Claire), and State Representatives Lisa Subeck (Madison), JoCasta Zamarripa (Milwaukee) and Mark Spreitzer (Beloit), condemned the gathering. The Democratic state lawmakers exited the chambers before the session concluded, claiming “We have heard enough.”

“After a morning of wild conspiracy theories that went unchallenged and uncorrected, it is clear that today’s joint hearing is exactly the kind of disgraceful display that we all feared it would be,” they wrote in a statement released later in the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The five Democrats dubbed the hearing a “sham” for not focusing on important issues and instead undermining the state’s election officials.

“Witnesses attacked our clerks and poll workers while Republicans gave them no serious opportunity to respond,” they said.

Before the hearings even started, Zamarripa, Subeck and Spreitzer expressed their disapproval, according to The Center Square. They penned an open letter earlier this week in which they stated the election results have been settled and shouldn’t be continuously scrutinized by those trying to push a false narrative.

“It is beyond time for the Speaker and his party to accept that President TrumpDonald TrumpBiden and Harris named Time’s 2020 ‘Person of the Year’ US to sanction Turkey over Russian defense system: report Federal government executes Brandon Bernard despite last-minute appeals MORE lost Wisconsin and lost the Presidential election,” the letter read. “Their attempts to cast doubt on that legal result are serving only to further undermine our democratic institutions. Election officials in Wisconsin have demonstrated time and time again that they acted legally and ethically when administering this election.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

