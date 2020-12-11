https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/wisconsin-hearing-nursing-home-resident-said-wanted-vote-trump-nursing-staff-member-said-no-bad-man-voting-biden-video/

The Wisconsin Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections and the Senate Committee on Elections, Ethics and Rural Issues on Friday held a joint public hearing to review the 2020 election.

President Trump was crushing Joe Biden in Wisconsin on election night when all of a sudden corrupt officials in Milwaukee stopped counting ballots.

A huge ballot dump in Wisconsin 100% for Joe Biden appeared at 4:30 in the morning AFTER election day.

Where did all of these ballots for Joe Biden come from?

During Friday’s hearing it was revealed that a nursing home resident in Wisconsin said she wanted to vote for President Trump, but a nursing staffer bullied her into voting for Joe Biden.

The nursing home staff member said “No no. He’s a bad man. We’re voting for Biden,” and instructed the resident to do so against her wishes.

Another 95-year-old woman who died in October 2020 of dementia after having a stroke also voted for Joe Biden.

In fact, the deceased woman’s daughter gave a sworn statement to police after finding out her mother had voted in the 2020 election.

It is believed Joe Biden received hundreds of thousands, if not millions of votes from dead voters.

WATCH:

A nursing home resident said she wanted to vote for @realDonaldTrump. But a nursing home staff member said “No no. He’s a bad man. We’re voting for Biden,” and instructed the resident to do so against her wishes. pic.twitter.com/XqJbr5IO8s — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) December 11, 2020

