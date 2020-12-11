https://noqreport.com/2020/12/11/wisconsin-supreme-court-to-hear-voter-fraud-case-saturday/

The Wisconsin Supreme Court agreed to hear a the President’s voter fraud case hours after it was shot down by a lower court. And while most in the political world are watching the U.S. Supreme Court very closely, the Wisconsin case may be the best bet for a Trump win as the first major domino to fall in his advantage after the Texas case was dismissed by the Supreme Court today.

The lawsuit contends that large swaths of votes were fraudulent and should be thrown out of the ballot tally for the presidential race. Former Vice President Joe Biden had an unexpected, miraculous come-from-behind “victory” the day after the election when an inexplicable percentage of the last ballots counted wnet in his favor. According to Just The News:

The Wisconsin Supreme Court agreed Friday evening to hear President Donald Trump’s lawsuit seeking to throw out tens of thousands of ballots in two of the state’s Democratic strongholds, and moved quickly to schedule arguments for noon Saturday.

The decision came hours after a lower court rejected the Trump request to invalidate the state’s certification of Joe Biden as the winner and the president’s legal team skipped the state appeals court by going directly to Wisconsin’s highest court.

The campaign is seeking to throw out large swaths of ballots in Milwaukee and Dane counties, arguing there were absentee ballot irregularities in both Democratic-leaning urban centers. The high court’s decision was first reported by the Wisconsin State Journal.

Earlier Friday, Racine County Reserve Circuit Judge Stephen Simanek rejected the lawsuit and concluded Trump’s legal team had failed to prove Wisconsin’s voting laws were violated.

The court is made up of seven justices, six of whom are women. It is generally considered to have a right-leaning majority, though three of the “originalists” on the court are far from conservative. Nevertheless, this bodes well for the Trump campaign as it offers his team their first opportunity to make their case before a higher court that may lean in their direction.

If the Wisconsin Supreme Court is able to acknowledge the massive voter fraud that is apparent to millions of Americans, expect the left to paint this as “stealing” the election. It’s not. This is about correcting previously erroneous results.

