Ayanna Pressley made her case for an ‘equitable’ release of the COVID vaccine … when the FDA finally gets off their backsides and greenlights the freakin’ thing.

Apparently, the doses should be based on race.

Or something.

Watch.

.@AyannaPressley: Covid disproportionately impacting black Americans because of “the comorbidities of structural racism … because of transportation deserts and food apartheid systems” pic.twitter.com/GJfRmArLUO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 11, 2020

Food apartheid?

Huh?

You know what, maybe we don’t really wanna know.

WTF is she talking about?! — K. Walker (@TheMrsKnowItAll) December 11, 2020

Don’t look at us, we just here.

Guess all those George Floyd rallies and funerals were immune to the Chinavirus, huh? — Dead Che 🖕🏻🇨🇳 (@satcherfield) December 11, 2020

What does that even mean? — Lynn (@Lynn_onward) December 11, 2020

What kind of word salad nonsense is this? — Lisa (@Dallas_TXGirl) December 11, 2020

Grievance word salad machine — Little Larry Sellers (@SpawnOfDanelaw) December 11, 2020

Wut — President-Elect Dixon 🇺🇸 (@paterno4ever409) December 11, 2020

Food apartheid something something?

***

