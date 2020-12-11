https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/11/wut-ayanna-pressleys-claim-for-why-black-americans-are-more-susceptible-to-covid-19-is-a-hot-mess-of-word-salad-watch/

Ayanna Pressley made her case for an ‘equitable’ release of the COVID vaccine … when the FDA finally gets off their backsides and greenlights the freakin’ thing.

Apparently, the doses should be based on race.

Or something.

Watch.

Food apartheid?

Huh?

You know what, maybe we don’t really wanna know.

Don’t look at us, we just here.

Food apartheid something something?

