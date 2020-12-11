https://babylonbee.com/news/youtube-accidentally-deletes-cnn-russiagate-coverage-while-banning-outlandish-conspiracy-theories/
SAN BRUNO, CA—YouTube deployed an algorithm this week that scans the service for anyone questioning the election results or putting forth outlandish conspiracy theories that the political party who thinks Trump is as bad as Hitler might have been OK with cheating to get him out of office.
