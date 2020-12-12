https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/169-year-old-mass-mutual-buys-100-million-bitcoin/

(ZEROHEDGE) – One by one, the big institutions are piling into bitcoin.

Overnight, the venerable Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance company, better known as MassMutual, said it purchased $100 million in Bitcoin for its general investment fund, according to Bloomberg. The mutual insurer, which has been around since 1851, also acquired a $5 million minority equity stake in NYDIG, a subsidiary of Stone Ridge that provides cryptocurrency services to institutions, according to a statement. NYDIG, which already keeps more than $2.3 billion in crypto assets for clients, will provide custody services for MassMutual’s Bitcoins.

To be sure, the investment is a tiny fraction of MassMutual’s assets, and represents 0.04% of the general investment account of nearly $235 billion as of Sept. 30, MassMutual said. But much more is likely to follow: “We see this initial investment as a first step, and like any investment, may explore future opportunities,” spokeswoman Chelsea Haraty said in a email.

