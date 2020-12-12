https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/amazon-using-social-distancing-technology-warn-staffers-get-close/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – Amazon is using social distancing technology that informs warehouse workers when they are getting too close to each other, a system that could subsequently be rolled out in airports and other venues.

A video posted by an Amazon staffer shows him pointing out how a sensor is tracking the movement of employees via colored circles that form a 6 foot perimeter around each person.

When two people violate ‘social distancing’ the circle turns red and an alarm sounds.

