https://noqreport.com/2020/12/12/america-at-war-when-words-are-not-enough-its-time-for-extraordinary-measures/

2020 DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE

American Patriots are beginning to realize that we are petitioning King George III and the British Throne to do that which is right, to provide a redress of our grievances and to set all things in order. The Founders of the United States of America understood in 1776 that any such expectations were unrealistic, just as we should comprehend that they are just as unrealistic in our own day and age. It is not the modern incarnation of King George III. It is not Queen Elizabeth. It is absolutely not President Donald Trump. It is the Deep State that has taken over our American government.

Not long ago in the wake of this attempted theft of our presidential election, our Commander-in-Chief had to dispatch the U.S. Army Delta Force to rescue a Dominion server stashed in Germany that the CIA was using to corrupt elections around the world which had now been turned against our own country. Something was rotten but it was some miles south of Denmark.

Now we learn that the FBI has been quashing all news of their investigation into the utterly corrupt and treasonous Biden family for two years. By claiming that they didn’t want to influence the election, they did precisely that and influenced the election. Attorney General William Barr and the U.S. Department of Justice along with the U.S. Attorneys around the country have been virtually missing in action and have failed to do anything about Chinese incursions into our country this entire year, including the CCP virus, riots in the streets and then the election.

Now as we are trying desperately to unravel this tangled ball of yarn, we find that we cannot trust either the United States Congress or the U.S. Supreme Court. Today’s dismissal of the case brought by Texas and nearly half of the States of the Union by SCOTUS exhibits not merely arrogance, not only super-inflated egos, but utter contempt for We the People. They might as well have just spit in our faces. If you want to hang on every development in the rest of the cases going to the Supreme Court, be my guest. But I am not going to put all my eggs in that basket.

Nor should we depend upon our elected members of Congress to set the record straight. There are some in the Senate and some of the House who will try their best. But our Legislative Branch and our Judicial Branch have become so corrupted over the years, that they no longer represent the voice or the will of We the People.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

So, if our options cannot be grounded upon either Supreme Court or Congress, it comes down to two other very important emerging potentialities on the horizon.

PLEASE READ MY ARTICLE FROM YESTERDAY

Now let’s get down to brass tacks.

WAR AGAINST CHINA AND IRAN

Just as during World War II, Nazi Germany and the Empire of Japan were not only in different geographic regions of our planet, they also had their own nationalistic objectives. They did not necessarily agree with one another on everything, but they had a common objective against a common enemy. Then as now, the United States of America was one of their primary roadblocks between them and world domination. So it is with China and Iran today.

The geographic scale of Iran is much less than that of China. Iran’s primary focus is against Israel and the Middle East but they have now moved into the Western Hemisphere, most notably into Venezuela. China is literally surrounding us, penetrating us and absolutely suffocating us. There is anecdotal information that Canada has been training Chinese troops for whatever reason exists in the weird mind of Justin Trudeau. That makes it credible when reports emerge of a possible movement of small vessels across the Great Lakes into the state of Michigan. I have been saying for many years that while we focus so much on the southwestern border with Mexico, our more porous border is with our ostensible friends in the Dominion of Canada. I often make reference to the fact that I am retired from U.S. Customs. I can tell you that after 9/11, the priority was to reinforce our northern border ahead of our southern border. That priority should still exist. Small vessel tracking on the Great Lakes has become more of an electronic function in recent years than one of physical enforcement.

As this relates to the election, one week from now on December 18, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe must submit a report on foreign interference. We definitely have moles on the House Intelligence Committee including Adam Schiff and at least until recently Eric Swalwell. Kamala Harris is on the Senate Intelligence Committee. If that isn’t a conflict of interest, I’d like to know what it is. Do you trust any of them to safeguard information about what China has done and is still doing and intends to do? I do not!

So with all three branches of our government compromised with corrupt officials in the Executive Branch at CIA and DOJ/FBI, in the Legislative Branch in both Chambers of Congress and in the Judicial Branch within the U.S. Supreme Court, to whom do we address our petition and redress of grievances with a realistic expectation of appropriate remedy?

I surely wish that could be left just as a rhetorical question. Unfortunately it cannot. It demands an answer. That answer will be revealed rather soon. As Commander-in-Chief, President Donald Trump must already be in closed-door meetings about appropriate responses against China and Iran. He has to be very careful whom he allows to participate in those sessions. The rats are already deserting the ship even though it is not actually sinking. I expect that the White House National Security Council, U.S. Department of Defense and Joint Chiefs of Staff are going to be the essential ingredients in surviving Acts of War being perpetrated against us. That is as it must be. We cannot signal to our enemies what we’re going to do. If elements of our own United States government are compromised and therefore not trustworthy, this plan will be tightly held until actually implemented. Jimmy Carter failed miserably to act in the Iranian hostage crisis just as the Obama-Biden administration failed just as miserably to act in Benghazi. Donald Trump will not fail We the People this time! I am absolutely confident of that and you should be as well. What needs to be done will be done. Just be alert and stay tuned.

OPTIONS AFTER JANUARY 6

By now if you don’t understand how Congress will count the votes and verify the winner and the possibility of a contingent election, there’s no need for me to try to re-explain it for the umpteenth time. Surrendering our country due to a hostile foreign invasion and treason in our own ranks is simply not an option. There was no way our Founders could trust King George III to do the right thing. That’s when extraordinary measures became inevitable. An Oath to uphold the United States Constitution means exactly that. Our constitutional form of government could not survive Marxism as represented by the usurpers who stand ready to destroy our republic.

Benjamin Franklin was famously quoted as saying that we have been given a republic if we can keep it. Well, folks, now we’re going to find out soon if we can keep it or not!

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

