This is funny.

Joe Biden was caught on tape begging Dems to stop their “defund the police” talk until after the Senate runoff elections in Georgia and someone leaked the video to The Intercept:

Watch the whole thing here:

But this act of journalism by The Intercept has fellow “journalist” April Ryan questioning who leaked it and why:

And she called out the “Russian funded propaganda machine at the Intercept” for “pushing it out”:

In response, Edward Ongweso, a tech and labor reporter for @Motherboard, mocked Ryan in a series of sarcastic tweets on how it is “irresponsible and sets a dangerous precedent for journalists covering the incoming administration to be able to use secretly recorded conversations in their stories”:

His tweets were clearly mocking Ryan:

But then Ryan agreed with him!

She later responded, “You hit the nail in the head!” and “This is not good at all”:

Screenshots for posterity:

This is one of the funnier moments on this site:

Maybe it’s time she turned in her WH press badge if she has a problem with actual journalism?

***

