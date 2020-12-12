https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/12/april-ryan-just-agreed-with-a-sarcastic-tweet-mocking-her-and-maybe-its-time-she-returns-her-white-house-press-badge-if-this-is-how-she-really-feels/

This is funny.

Joe Biden was caught on tape begging Dems to stop their “defund the police” talk until after the Senate runoff elections in Georgia and someone leaked the video to The Intercept:

Joe Biden was caught on tape telling Democrats not to talk about their ‘defund the police’ agenda until after Jan 5th – the day of the #GASen runoffs. Don’t be fooled: Ossoff and Warnock would be a rubber stamp on radical policies like that, and our country cannot afford it! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) December 11, 2020

Watch the whole thing here:

Full video is here in @ryangrim‘s new report. https://t.co/5xHqrNpLjh — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) December 11, 2020

But this act of journalism by The Intercept has fellow “journalist” April Ryan questioning who leaked it and why:

The question is who leaked this and why? Also I am told by a rights leader in that meeting that @JoeBiden was being more so passionate than defensive. Can’t wait to hear what the Biden camp has to say! https://t.co/KNQAmE6tZl — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 10, 2020

And she called out the “Russian funded propaganda machine at the Intercept” for “pushing it out”:

The Intercept leaked a recording of Joe Biden yelling at Black civil rights activists because they wanted an Ag secretary who didn’t screw over Black farmers, and this is how some people respond. https://t.co/HMqx3cpFIM — Alex Kotch (@alexkotch) December 11, 2020

In response, Edward Ongweso, a tech and labor reporter for @Motherboard, mocked Ryan in a series of sarcastic tweets on how it is “irresponsible and sets a dangerous precedent for journalists covering the incoming administration to be able to use secretly recorded conversations in their stories”:

It is irresponsible and sets a dangerous precedent for journalists covering the incoming administration to be able to use secretly recorded conversations in their stories. To parse out Biden’s thoughts and anticipate his policy commitments, you must go through proper channels. https://t.co/ZubRD7iAyI — Edward Ongweso Jr (@bigblackjacobin) December 11, 2020

His tweets were clearly mocking Ryan:

It began when, as a CNN journalist, she expressed indignation that someone had leaked Biden’s comments to @ryangrim. When people mockingly said that the only information journalists should report abut Biden is what’s officially approved, she thought they were serious & agreed. https://t.co/tWVveCzcQN — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 11, 2020

But then Ryan agreed with him!

Agreed — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 11, 2020

She later responded, “You hit the nail in the head!” and “This is not good at all”:

You hit the nail in the head! This is not good at all https://t.co/Dybuml5K2f — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 11, 2020

Screenshots for posterity:

This is one of the funnier moments on this site:

lmaoooooo — meaning machine (@EricThurm) December 11, 2020

Maybe it’s time she turned in her WH press badge if she has a problem with actual journalism?

white house press corps stays winning https://t.co/Av7gE3ahiZ — Jack Crosbie (@jscros) December 11, 2020

***

