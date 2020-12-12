https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/2020-election-continues-courts-deadline-president-trumps-executive-order-regarding-foreign-intervention-us-elections-silently-approaches/

Any person or foreign entity that interfered in the 2020 election is on notice.

The 2020 Election was full of fraud and deceit. Numerous actions have been uncovered by private citizens related to the election. Soon the Director of National Intelligence (DNI John Ratcliffe) is required to release his report which is to cover an inventory of all known acts of foreign intervention into the 2020 election. Based on what we know to date, this report should have a litany of observations and evidence.

We reported previously how the DNI’s report due on December 18 (45 days from the 2020 election) could even include the Bidens:

A video on YouTube describes the upcoming Executive Order indicating that this could be a very big deal for Big Media which has pushed false information and any others related to interference in the 2020 election:

Here is a Sidney Powell retweeted civil rights attorney, Leigh Dundas, breaking down President Trump’s 2018 Executive Order. It is 10 minutes worth your time. 👇🏻https://t.co/8jTKlhw4OV — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) December 12, 2020

Here is the video:

This could be a very big deal.

