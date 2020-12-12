https://www.theepochtimes.com/attorney-michigan-vote-flip-happened-due-to-computer-program-not-human-error_3615410.html
An attorney in a Michigan election case on Friday said that an infamous vote flip happened because of a computer program, not human error. “Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said it happened by human error. We discovered that’s not true, that’s a lie. It didn’t happen by human error. It happened by a computer program called Dominion Voting System[s],” Matthew DePerno said on Newsmax. DePerno is representing plaintiff William Bailey in a lawsuit against Antrim County. Bailey noted that the county initially reported Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden winning the county by more than 2,000 votes over President Donald Trump, but later changed the results to show Trump received nearly 4,000 more votes than Biden. Officials claimed what happened was due to a human error, after initially suggesting it was in part because of a software issue. DePerno said that through the lawsuit, his team was able to get access to …