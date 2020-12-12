https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/attorneys-hunter-biden-james-biden-refusing-cooperate-senate-committees/

Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Saturday said attorneys for Hunter Biden and James Biden are refusing to cooperate with senate committees.

“After issuing our report on September 23 on the conflicts of interest and foreign financial entanglements of the Biden family, Senator Grassley and I have continued to seek information and testimony from the individuals involved,” Johnson said referring to the bombshell senate report on Burisma corruption.

“Attorneys for Hunter and James Biden have refused to cooperate with the committees. It should be noted that, collectively, President Trump’s family and associates produced documents and agreed to appear at interviews with a number of congressional committees,” the GOP senators said in a statement.

Hunter Biden revealed on Wednesday that he is under investigation by the feds over his taxes.

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Hunter Biden said. “I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

Hunter Biden is also under federal investigation over his China business dealings – This was previously reported by James Rosen at the Sinclair Group.

The federal investigation into Hunter Biden and his associates focused on allegations of money laundering began back in 2018.

Hunter’s business partner and convicted felon, Devon Archer, James Gilliar, John Sandweg, Eric Schwerin and Rob Walker have also not been responsive to letters and emails sent by senate committees.

James Biden, brother and alleged business partner of Joe Biden, is under federal investigation, according to a report by Politico published late Wednesday night.

In addition to the probe into Hunter Biden, federal authorities in the Western District of Pennsylvania are conducting a criminal investigation of a hospital business in which Joe Biden’s brother James was involved. Federal officials have asked questions about James Biden’s role in the business, according to a second person with direct knowledge of that investigation, who said it remains ongoing.

The senators politely asked the attorneys for Hunter and James Biden to cooperate.

“It would be nice, and in the public’s interest, if Biden family and their associates would be equally cooperative with the Senate, the American people we represent, and the mainstream media that has now joined our long interest in these critical matters,” the senators wrote.

The senators asked Hunter Biden for a voluntary, transcribed interview and relevant records.

According to the Associated Press, a subpoena issued last week seeks information and documents from Hunter Biden related to his Chinese business dealings, Burisma Holdings and more than two dozen entities.

