December 12, 2020

(Reuters) – Authentic Brands is plotting a double takeover of collapsed department store chain Debenhams and Topshop-owner Arcadia Group, The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Authentic Brands, owner of the New York department store brand Barneys, is in talks this weekend with the administrators of both stricken companies, the newspaper reported https://bit.ly/3gEOcQP.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

