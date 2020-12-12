http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/95G7RRtWwjA/

On Friday’s “McLaughlin Group Extra,” The Daily Beast’s Eleanor Clift said that Georgia’s runoff rule is “a racist rule” that was put in “specifically to ensure white statewide winners.”

Clift said, “No Democrat has ever won a runoff in Georgia. That runoff rule was put in place in the ’60s specifically to ensure white statewide winners. I mean, it’s a racist rule. So, this is an uphill climb for the Democrats.”

Clift also argued that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has taken a softer line on coronavirus relief to help the Republican candidates in Georgia.

