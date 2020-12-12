https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/12/cnn-facts-first-anchor-doesnt-deny-john-harwoods-claim-that-republicans-would-smack-their-moms-in-the-face-if-trump-said-to/

You remember Kate Bolduan, right? She’s the CNN anchor who just did some pricey on-air virtue signaling by wearing a $380 embroidered “Facts First” sweater on-air. She wasn’t wearing it Friday, though, when CNN White House correspondent John Harwood, while discussing the Texas lawsuit that was dismissed by the Supreme Court, said that Republicans would “go smack their moms in the face” if President Trump told them to, that’s how loyal they are.

It doesn’t … meaningless statements like that are simply a symptom of TDS manifesting itself.

You’re not buying that whole “unity” push, are you?

That a lie: Democrats aren’t “for” abortion … not even the ones who use medical forceps as Christmas tree toppers.

