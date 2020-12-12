https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/12/cnn-facts-first-anchor-doesnt-deny-john-harwoods-claim-that-republicans-would-smack-their-moms-in-the-face-if-trump-said-to/

You remember Kate Bolduan, right? She’s the CNN anchor who just did some pricey on-air virtue signaling by wearing a $380 embroidered “Facts First” sweater on-air. She wasn’t wearing it Friday, though, when CNN White House correspondent John Harwood, while discussing the Texas lawsuit that was dismissed by the Supreme Court, said that Republicans would “go smack their moms in the face” if President Trump told them to, that’s how loyal they are.

WATCH: CNN’S Harwood: Republicans would “go smack their moms in the face” if Trump ordered them to https://t.co/Y3qgJXiwa6 pic.twitter.com/MyeDXE5bnz — The Hill (@thehill) December 12, 2020

A CNN ‘reporter’ insulting Republicans, Trump, and Trump supporters is sold by @thehill as news. What purpose does this serve? https://t.co/BJBVBUFAS4 — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) December 12, 2020

It doesn’t … meaningless statements like that are simply a symptom of TDS manifesting itself.

Not really. I disagreed with Trump on some topics. He isn’t perfect. Leftists are a cult — Augusto (@Pinochetniac) December 12, 2020

Hey asshole @JohnJHarwood Here in DC with thousands of Trump supporters; looks like a lot of loving families to me. Why don’t you come here and tell us what you think 🤔 — Liberty Doc (@libertydoc82) December 12, 2020

The media at its finest. — Keith Finnegan (@KFinnegan) December 12, 2020

John’s attacks on Americans doesn’t engender a dialog aimed at reconciling the differences driven by the enemies of our Country.. unless that’s his goal he must retract this statement — Mark E (@markiejoee) December 12, 2020

You’re not buying that whole “unity” push, are you?

And Democrats applaud abortions. — Brian Kirwin (@BrianKirwin) December 12, 2020

That a lie: Democrats aren’t “for” abortion … not even the ones who use medical forceps as Christmas tree toppers.

This a supposedly a “journalist” on a news network. And they say Trump is uncivil. Theses elitists really HATE regular folk. — Madisonian Freedom (@Madison4Freedom) December 12, 2020

Democrat voters actually rioted, looted and killed Allowed by Democrat politicians — OnTheList Verdad (@TheVerdadnow) December 12, 2020

Democrats would commit whatever evil it took to get power. The problem is they got in bed with China and their power will be short lived. The whole free world knows the ramifications of how the fall of America affects them. Japan, Korea & Australia know freedom for them is over. — Jerry (@Jerrysilverfox) December 12, 2020

The media is just another Democrat super PAC — Patriot Casie 🇺🇸 (@CasieKay8) December 12, 2020

The tedium is tedious, tell them why you buried the #HunterBiden story before the election. — Harbringer (@Harbringer15) December 12, 2020

And the media wonders why they have 0 credibility with half the country. — Nick Capozzi (@realNickCapozzi) December 12, 2020

Where’s the stupid sweater? Hack. — Gary Jackson (@ElJackoSupreme) December 12, 2020

Sell more 380 dollar shitty sweaters — Bunker (@DesmondBunker) December 12, 2020

