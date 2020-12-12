https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/12/12/cnns-april-ryan-journalists-stop-exposing-leaks-biden/

CNN analyst and American Urban Radio Networks White House correspondent April Ryan wants the name of the person who taped a meeting between Joe Biden and civil rights leaders this week and then leaked the tape to the press. According to Ms. Ryan, that person has some ‘splainin’ to do. Her message is clear – during the Biden administration, there must be no unfavorable reporting provided by the use of leaks to the press.

Ryan was tweeting about the leaked tape that brought to light Biden’s frustration about the defund the police message coming from so many Democrats, especially the far-left progressive wing of the party. He told the civil rights leaders that the defund the police message allowed Republicans to “beat the living hell out of us” in down-ballot races. He was pointing out that though he won the presidential election, Republicans flipped seats in the House and increased their numbers in state and local offices. The blue tsunami that we were promised in the November election never happened. Biden said Republicans used their anti-cop message and he’s right. It was impossible to listen to a political ad and not hear a Republican candidate reference the Democrats’ promise to defund the police. Normal Americans don’t approve of that message.

The problem with the leak of that comment from Biden is it goes against a priority for Black Lives Matter. BLM does, in fact, want to defund the police. It’s not just a slogan for them, they want to shrink the size of police departments in the name of police reform. Some of the most extreme members want to do away with the police altogether. This defies rational thought but for some of the social justice warriors, there is no middle ground. These are the same people who want to abolish ICE and the border patrol. So, when the tape was leaked, the reaction from the far left was predictable. Some city councils run by Democrats have voted to defund the police and crime is rising. Joe Biden might like to pretend the slogan shouldn’t be taken literally but he’s wrong about that.

Biden is already under fire from BLM supporters. They think he isn’t naming enough progressive people to his administration, instead, he is making safe choices and using Obama retreads instead of people from the Bernie Sanders wing of the Democrat Party. Joe Biden said that he’s supportive of defunding the police during the Democrat primary race. April Ryan is coming to Joe Biden’s rescue and demanding that fellow reporters stop doing stories revolving around leaks from Biden’s meetings. In other words, a reporter is speaking up against transparency. Instead of being a professional in journalism, she wants others to provide cover for Status Quo Joe. She is calling for behavior that is the exact opposite of what reporters are supposed to do. Why should reporters ignore a story provided by the leak of a tape? Hasn’t that been the standard practice of reporters for the last four years? She wants to know what’s the agenda.

“I asked an incoming White House source was the meeting contentious with civil rights leader and @JoeBiden and the answer was ‘no’. A rights leader at the meeting says @JoeBiden was passionate,” Ryan tweeted. “The question is who taped this meeting and why? What is the agenda?”

The fun part of this story is that another reporter, Vice journalist Edward Ongweso Jr., responded to her tweet in a sarcastic way but she took his tweet seriously. He mocked her but she took his response to be supportive.

“It is irresponsible and sets a dangerous precedent for journalists covering the incoming administration to be able to use secretly recorded conversations in their stories,” Ongweso Jr. tweeted. “To parse out Biden’s thoughts and anticipate his policy commitments, you must go through proper channels.” Ongweso Jr. continued sarcastically, “The White House Press Secretary, the spokespeople for the President and Vice President, senior officials (without attribution), and the President’s public statements are all designated and responsible sources for information about the President’s thoughts and intentions.” “Revealing a contradiction between Biden’s private thoughts and public statements is dangerous because it erodes public trust in the President, the Office, and the media itself,” the Vice reporter concluded.

Sarcasm doesn’t play well on Twitter unless the tweeter notes it is sarcasm. Her ego is big enough that she thought another reporter was agreeing with her.

“You hit the nail in the head! This is not good at all,” Ryan said in response to the first tweet. She then “liked” the other two tweets in the thread.

Like others who were looking at the tweets, he was incredulous that she is so dense as to think that protecting the incoming president from far-left Democrats is the thing to do. He couldn’t believe that she then applauded his tweets.

The truth is that the majority of reporting on the Trump White House has been on stories provided by anonymous sources and leaks. CNN, Ryan’s employer, has built its brand on this kind of reporting in the Trump era. MSNBC and the alphabet broadcast networks do it, too. So, now that a Democrat is going to be in the White House, suddenly the press is expected to go back into the same sleep mode they were in during the Obama administration by partisan reporters like Ryan.

Ryan has a long history of partisan reporting, especially on the Trump administration. She sparred regularly with Sarah Huckabee-Sanders. She makes attacks personal, as she did with Sanders during #PieGate. Secretly taped conversations by Melania Trump’s former best friend and assistant in the White House were fodder for many stories on cable news channels. Private conversations with the president are leaked regularly to the press and CNN is only too happy to run with the stories if it shows Trump in a bad light.

So who is eagerly waiting to hear these audio tapes of Melania Trump talking about bad about @realDonaldTrump @IvankaTrump & the rest of his adult children? I’m ready! (Story broken by @yashar) #RNC2020 #MelaniaTrump https://t.co/BGiVt4Nowl — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) August 28, 2020

April Ryan all but endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the presidential election. She posted an interview with Harris on social media and swooned over her like a teenage girl. Her latest adventure in fangirl behavior is over the appointment of Susan Rice as Biden’s domestic adviser.

Earlier in the day, she hyped up Susan Rice’s appointment as Biden’s domestic policy adviser, exclaiming “Tuning into the Wilmington event today! Domestic Policy Advisor with a new twist! This is going change the game of that position with your extensive background!”

Rice’s experience is in foreign policy, not domestic policy. Rice is so toxic because of her past work in the Obama administration that she received this consolation appointment instead of one that requires Senate confirmation, like Secretary of State, the position she sought.

Last month Ryan referred to Trump as the Murderer-in-Chief because of deaths from the coronavirus. I’m sure she’ll give Joe Biden the same treatment when he takes over in January, right?

I’ve been saying it since March and will always say it, Donald Trump has blood on his hands for the deaths of the 253K+ Americans that are dead because he ignored and politicized this virus. He went from being the Spreader-in-Chief to the Murderer-in-Chief. #LockHimUp https://t.co/2bWrwbvzVR — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 21, 2020

