Will & Grace star and LGBTQ advocate Debra Messing aimed a gay insult at President Donald Trump in a recent tweet, saying that she hopes he goes to jail where he will become “the most popular boyfriend” among the inmates.

Debra Messing also gushed over German chancellor Angela Merkel, praising her lockdown policies as Germany faces surging coronavirus cases.

In a recent tweet, the Emmy-winning Hollywood star described President Trump as “weak, scared, stupid, inept, negligent, vindictive, narcissistic, criminal.”

She added: “I hope you live a long life in prison where you become the most popular boyfriend to the all inmates.”

AMERICA. THIS is a LEADER.@realDonaldTrump you are a weak, scared, stupid, inept, negligent, vindictive, narcissistic, criminal. I hope you live a long life in prison where you become the most popular boyfriend to the all inmates. https://t.co/gn5maHZl1y — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) December 10, 2020

Messing was responding to a tweet from World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who also praised Chancellor Merkel.

This week, Merkel pushed for stricter lockdowns throughout Germany, saying that a vaccine likely won’t alter the spread of the virus during the first few months of 2021. She wants to extend lockdown orders through late December is asking Germans to minimize contact with others.

W.H.O. chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has come under fire this year for his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic, particularly his decision to help Beijing downplay the pandemic during its early weeks.

Debra Messing was one of Hollywood’s most vocal Joe Biden supporters, participating in virtual fundraisers for the Democratic candidate and regularly praising him on social media.

In September, the actress called the president a “rapist” and a “pedophile” on Twitter but received no fact-check from the social media platform.

