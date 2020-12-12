https://www.ktnv.com/news/national/new-jersey-representative-tells-pelosi-not-to-seat-republican-house-members-who-signed-texas-lawsuit
About The Author
Related Posts
Alexandria Ocrazio-Cortex Melts Down, Threatens to Quit Politics Because the Democrat Party Isn’t Marxist Enough
November 8, 2020
Republican Carlos Gimenez flips Florida Congressional Seat
November 4, 2020
Meet the New York Times’ New Jerusalem Bureau Chief
November 6, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy