https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fd53d60fcf548787c01a09b
(AP NEWS) – Charley Pride, country music’s first Black star whose rich baritone on such hits as “Kiss an Angel Good Morning” helped sell millions of records and made him the first Black member of the …
New York City’s historic 21 Club is closing, becoming the latest business to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. …
(NEON NETTLE) – The owner of a Minneapolis salon that was burned down during violent Black Lives Matter riots over the Summer has warned that her community is fearing for its safety after the Democrat…
A New Jersey state lawmaker believes the coronavirus vaccine should eventually become mandatory for children….
(THE FEDERALIST) – Google-owned YouTube shut down Dilbert Comic strip creator Scott Adams on Friday, stripping a video off the platform from the podcaster’s channel without warning. “Google (YouTube) …