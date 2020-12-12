https://creativedestructionmedia.com/analysis/2020/12/13/video-edward-snowden-discusses-internet-surveillance-with-panel/

Image by Electronic Frontier Foundation

The Tor Project’s main mission is to advance human rights and freedoms by creating and deploying free and open source anonymity and privacy technologies. People use our technology, namely the Tor network and Tor Browser, in diverse ways. Tor is used by whistleblowers who need a safe way to bring to light information about wrongdoing — information that is crucial for society to know — without sharing their identity. Tor is used by activists around the world who are fighting against authoritarian governments and to defend human rights, not only for their safety and anonymity, but also to circumvent internet censorship so their voices can be heard.

Tor allows millions of people to protect themselves online, no matter what privilege they have or don’t have. For our third edition of PrivChat, we are bringing you some real-life Tor users who will share how Tor has been important for them and their work to defend human rights and freedoms around the world.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

