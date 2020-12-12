https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/epic-army-navy-crowd-erupts-chants-usa-usa-president-trump-steps-football-field-game-video/

President Donald Trump made a fly-over in Marine One in Washington DC earlier today as THOUSANDS of supporters sang the National Anthem.

Then the president flew to the Army-Navy game in Philadelphia.

When President Trump stepped on the field the Army-Navy crowd erupted into chants of, “USA! USA!…”

Army/Navy erupts in USA chant as President Trump steps on the football field. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/7UuUXlCRcJ — Kambree (@KamVTV) December 12, 2020

President Trump flying over Washington D.C. in Marine One as patriots hold the Stop the Steal rally 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Fp9KWRHnNc — The Coyote Outlaw (@Plzdontcrybut1) December 12, 2020

Listen to the roar of the crowd at the Army-Navy game as President @realDonaldTrump is announced. #AmericaFirst pic.twitter.com/tn3jSWvrih — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) December 12, 2020

