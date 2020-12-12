https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/epic-army-navy-crowd-erupts-chants-usa-usa-president-trump-steps-football-field-game-video/

President Donald Trump made a fly-over in Marine One in Washington DC earlier today as THOUSANDS of supporters sang the National Anthem.

Then the president flew to the Army-Navy game in Philadelphia.

When President Trump stepped on the field the Army-Navy crowd erupted into chants of, “USA! USA!…”

