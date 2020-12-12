https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/family-fined-100-putting-full-sized-cross-yard/

(DAILY CALLER) – A Raleigh, North Carolina, family has been fined for installing a six-foot cross as part of their outdoor Christmas display last week, according to ABC13.

The family’s Homeowner’s Association (HOA) alleged the cross was not considered an “appropriate” Christmas decoration and should be removed immediately or the family would incur a $100 fine. The HOA sent the Faison family a letter stating the cross was considered an Easter or Passover decoration – not a Christmas symbol, ABC13 News reported.

The Faison’s have lived in the neighborhood of Mulberry Park for five years. When James Faison and his family questioned the rationality behind the violation, the HOA responded asking for evidence linking the six-foot cross to the Christmas season.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

