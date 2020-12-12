https://noqreport.com/2020/12/12/family-gets-kicked-off-united-airplane-because-their-two-year-old-wouldnt-wear-a-face-mask/

Anyone who has ever had to keep a two-year-old still for an extended period of time likely knows how challenging long flights can be. But there’s a new wrinkle to the travel-with-children dilemma thanks to the draconian practices put in place by governments and private businesses who want us all living in fear of COVID-19.

United Airlines removed a young family from a flight because they couldn’t get their two-year-old daughter to wear a face mask. There was no indication of illness and the father covered her mouth manually with a cloth, but that didn’t stop the flight crew from booting them from the plane. It was all recorded by a very distraught mother.

Family gets kicked off an airplane because their two year old won’t wear a mask. This is all complete and total madness. pic.twitter.com/SNRiDsRHQn — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 12, 2020

Adding insult to injury, United sent their luggage and their daughter’s car seat to New York without them. Oh, and they’re banned for life from traveling with United Airlines after being Silver Premier Members. The insanity that is COVID-19 lockdowns and hysteria has gone full ludicrous speed in America today.

Lest we forget the facts, COVID-19 has a 99.5% recovery rate, and the only reason they number is that low is because it includes the elderly who are much more susceptible to the disease. Moreover, the disease has an inverse spread rate. In other words, the younger someone is, the less likely they are to both contract the disease or spread it once they have it.

Radical progressives, mainstream media, and even some in the middle and on the right have embraced the insanity completely. Whether it’s because they legitimately fear the disease or if they’re playing towards an agenda is irrelevant. All who participate in this degree of unhinged terror are complicit in the coming mandates that will likely include vaccine requirements for certain activities such as air travel. They want to inflict as much pain as possible even in situations like this where it makes absolutely no sense.

We’ve entered a new world in which coronavirus hysteria supersedes all logic and human decency. The question is whether or not we will return to sanity. If too many people continue to comply, today’s abnormalities are here to stay.

