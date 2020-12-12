https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/fck-antifa-proud-boys-brawl-antifa-goons-near-blm-plaza-dc-video/

A fight broke out between Proud Boys and black bloc Antifa thugs on Saturday just outside of BLM Plaza in DC.

According to the Proud Boys, one guy in black bloc sucker-punched one of the Proud Boys marching toward BLM Plaza.

The Proud Boys chased one of the Antifa goons and beat him before police intervened.

WATCH (language warning):

The Proud Boys marched to BLM Plaza:

The Proud Boys were angry with DC Police for blocking BLM Plaza (language warning):

“F*ck Antifa!” Police intervened in another fight between Proud Boys and Antifa goons (language warning):

DC Police formed a line preventing Proud Boys from entering BLM Plaza:

